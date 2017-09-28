Chiba Bank Ltd (8331.T)

BRIEF-R&I affirms Chiba Bank's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook-R&I * Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-"-R&I

BRIEF-GLP J-REIT acquires Chiba-based property * Says it acquired Chiba-based property on Sept. 1 and the previous plan was disclosed on Aug. 29

BRIEF-GLP J-REIT updates on acquisition of Chiba-based property * Says it will acquire a Chiba-based property for 4.5 billion yen on Sept. 1

BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit completes acquisition of Chiba-based property * Says it acquires Chiba-based property for 978 million yen on June 1