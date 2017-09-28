Edition:
Chiba Bank Ltd (8331.T)

8331.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

835JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥9 (+1.09%)
Prev Close
¥826
Open
¥830
Day's High
¥836
Day's Low
¥824
Volume
2,694,000
Avg. Vol
2,989,830
52-wk High
¥845
52-wk Low
¥595

About

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. is a Japan-based bank mainly engaged in the banking, lease and securities businesses. Along with its subsidiaries, the Bank is engaged in manpower dispatching, accounting, clerical services, bill collection, credit cards, credit guarantee, software development, entrusted accounting, investment advisory,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.28
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥720,553.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 875.52
Dividend: 7.50
Yield (%): 1.82

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about 8331.T

BRIEF-R&I affirms Chiba Bank's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook-R&I

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-"-R&I

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-GLP J-REIT acquires Chiba-based property

* Says it acquired Chiba-based property on Sept. 1 and the previous plan was disclosed on Aug. 29

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-GLP J-REIT updates on acquisition of Chiba-based property

* Says it will acquire a Chiba-based property for 4.5 billion yen on Sept. 1

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit completes acquisition of Chiba-based property

* Says it acquires Chiba-based property for 978 million yen on June 1

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit to acquire Chiba-based property for 978 mln yen

* Says it will acquire Chiba-based property for 978 million yen on June 1

30 May 2017
