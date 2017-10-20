Edition:
Daiwa Securities Group Inc (8601.T)

8601.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

670JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-1 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
¥671
Open
¥668
Day's High
¥670
Day's Low
¥663
Volume
8,075,000
Avg. Vol
7,767,511
52-wk High
¥785
52-wk Low
¥557

About

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the securities-related business and other investment and financial business. The Company is engaged in the trading and brokerage of securities and derivatives, as well as the underwriting, sale, offering and private offering of securities. The Company is also... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.66
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,096,269.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,699.38
Dividend: 13.00
Yield (%): 4.03

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 131.66 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.62 10.90
ROE: -- 7.86 14.09

Latest News about 8601.T

BRIEF-Genky Stores to issue 140,400 shares to Daiwa Securities

* Says it confirmed that it will issue 140,400 shares and paid-in price of 4,245.4 yen per share (596.1 million yen in total), through private placement to Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd.

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF- Daiwa Securities Group to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 40 bln yen

* Says it plans to issue 30th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 25 billion yen, with interest rate of 0.22 percent per annum

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF- GameWith confirms to issue 110,000 new shares to Daiwa Securities

* Says it received a notice from Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., confirming share subscription

27 Jul 2017

Japan's Daiwa Securities to buy two U.S. M&A advisory firms

TOKYO Daiwa Securities Group Inc , Japan's second-largest brokerage group, said on Thursday it will buy two boutique merger-and-acquisitions (M&A) advisory firms to strengthen its M&A operations in the United States.

27 Jul 2017

Japan's Daiwa Securities to buy two U.S. M&A advisory firms

TOKYO, July 27 Daiwa Securities Group Inc , Japan's second-largest brokerage group, said on Thursday it will buy two boutique merger-and-acquisitions (M&A) advisory firms to strengthen its M&A operations in the United States.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group plans to acquire Signal Hill - Nikkei

* Daiwa Securities Group Inc will announce as soon as Thursday plans to acquire Signal Hill, an American independent advisory - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2v8brOm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group to buy into Myanmar's Frontiir- Nikkei

* Daiwa Securities Group will invest nearly 700 million yen ($6.26 million) in Myanmar internet service provider Frontiir Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

26 Jun 2017

RPT-UPDATE 1-Japan's Daiwa chooses Frankfurt for EU base after Brexit

FRANKFURT, June 22 Daiwa Securities Group will set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt, Japan's No. 2 brokerage said on Thursday, making it one of the first banks to publicly chose Germany to keep a foothold in the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc.

23 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-Japan's Daiwa chooses Frankfurt for EU base after Brexit

* Frankfurt seen as dull but stable (Adds detail, background)

22 Jun 2017

Japan's Daiwa chooses Frankfurt for base after Brexit

FRANKFURT, June 22 Daiwa Securities Group will set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt, Japan's No. 2 brokerage firm said on Thursday, making it one of the first banks to publicly chose Germany to keep a foothold in the European Union after Britain leaves.

22 Jun 2017
