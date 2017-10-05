Matsui Securities Co Ltd (8628.T)
8628.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
911JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-4 (-0.44%)
¥-4 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
MATSUI SECURITIES CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the provision of online securities transaction services under the name Netstock. The Company is involved in the provision of agency transaction services for market derivatives, including the brokerage transaction of stocks, futures, options and margin... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥226,338.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|259.26
|Dividend:
|17.00
|Yield (%):
|3.78
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|131.66
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.86
|14.09
BRIEF-R&I affirms Matsui Securities's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I