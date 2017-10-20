Sompo Holdings Inc (8630.T)
Japan insurer Sompo sees about $620 mln loss from Americas disasters
TOKYO, Oct 20 Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc estimated losses of about 70 billion yen ($620 million) as of Friday from payments related to natural disasters that occurred in August and September in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean.
BRIEF-Sompo Holdings completes share repurchase
* Says it completes repurchase of 12.9 million shares of its common stock as of Oct. 11
Japan insurer Sompo to sell British unit Canopius for $952 million
Japan insurer Sompo to sell British unit Canopius for $952 million
REFILE-UPDATE 2-Japan insurer Sompo to sell British unit Canopius for $952 mln
Japan insurer Sompo plans to sell UK unit Canopius -source
BRIEF-Sompo Holdings to repurchase up to 18,966,666 shares for up to 56.9 bln yen
BRIEF-Japan's Sompo Holdings says to buy back up to 4.81 pct of own shares worth 56.9 bln yen
