Sony Financial Holdings Inc (8729.T)
8729.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,894JPY
3:29am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-7 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
¥1,901
Open
¥1,900
Day's High
¥1,900
Day's Low
¥1,886
Volume
415,300
Avg. Vol
1,345,802
52-wk High
¥2,126
52-wk Low
¥1,297
About
Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in the insurance business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Life Insurance segment provides customized life insurance products through sales staff and agencies, as well as variable annuity products. The Property and Casualty... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥799,580.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|435.03
|Dividend:
|55.00
|Yield (%):
|2.99
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.31
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.50
|14.09
Fitch Upgrades Sony Corporation to 'BB+'; Outlook Positive
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/HONG KONG, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Sony Corporation's (Sony) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and local-currency senior unsecured ratings to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The Outlook on the IDRs is Positive. Simultaneously, its Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs are affirmed at 'B'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's
BRIEF-Sony Financial Holdings announce chairman resignation and names new president
* Says Katsumi Ihara will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board
BRIEF-Sony Financial Holdings chairman to resign
* Says Katsumi Ihara will retire from chairman effective June 21