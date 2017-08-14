Sony Financial Holdings Inc (8729.T)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/HONG KONG, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Sony Corporation's (Sony) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and local-currency senior unsecured ratings to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The Outlook on the IDRs is Positive. Simultaneously, its Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs are affirmed at 'B'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's