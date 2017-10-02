Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766.T)
8766.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,794JPY
23 Oct 2017
4,794JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥4,794
¥4,794
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,368,633
2,368,633
52-wk High
¥5,441
¥5,441
52-wk Low
¥3,784
¥3,784
About
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Domestic property and casualty insurance, Domestic life insurance, Overseas insurance, and Finance and others. The Domestic property and casualty insurance segment comprises underwriting property and casualty insurance in Japan and related... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.12
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥3,368,354.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|748.02
|Dividend:
|80.00
|Yield (%):
|3.11
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.32
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.14
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.78
|14.09
BRIEF-Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations
* Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations
BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to buy AIG business for about 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei
* Tokio Marine Holdings to buy medical stop-loss insurance business of AIG via U.S. unit for just over 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei Source text : [http://s.nikkei.com/2fF1cr3] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to retire 5 mln shares on Sept. 30
* Says it plans to retire 5 million shares of its common stock on Sept. 30
Tokio Marine to set up insurance company in Luxembourg to cope with Brexit
LONDON Tokio Marine is applying for regulatory approval to set up an insurance company in Luxembourg to continue servicing European clients after Brexit, it said on Wednesday.