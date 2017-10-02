Edition:
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766.T)

8766.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,794JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥4,794
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,368,633
52-wk High
¥5,441
52-wk Low
¥3,784

About

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Domestic property and casualty insurance, Domestic life insurance, Overseas insurance, and Finance and others. The Domestic property and casualty insurance segment comprises underwriting property and casualty insurance in Japan and related... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.12
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥3,368,354.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 748.02
Dividend: 80.00
Yield (%): 3.11

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.32 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.14 10.90
ROE: -- 9.78 14.09

Latest News about 8766.T

BRIEF-Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations

* Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to buy AIG business for about 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei

* Tokio Marine Holdings to buy medical stop-loss insurance business of AIG via U.S. unit for just over 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei Source text : [http://s.nikkei.com/2fF1cr3] Further company coverage:

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to retire 5 mln shares on Sept. 30

* Says it plans to retire 5 million shares of its common stock on Sept. 30

15 Sep 2017

Tokio Marine to set up insurance company in Luxembourg to cope with Brexit

LONDON Tokio Marine is applying for regulatory approval to set up an insurance company in Luxembourg to continue servicing European clients after Brexit, it said on Wednesday.

06 Sep 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates