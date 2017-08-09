T&D Holdings Inc (8795.T)

BRIEF- T&D Holdings to retire treasury shares * Says it will retire 26.5 million shares (3.9 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on Aug. 31

BRIEF- T&D Holdings lowers conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds * Says it lowers conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,689.9 yen per share from 2,701.5 yen per share, effective April 1