Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd (8830.T)
8830.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,643JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. operates in five business segments. The Real Estate Leasing segment develops, direct leases and manages office buildings and condominiums. This segment also operates hotels and leases event halls and conference rooms. The Real Estate Sales segment develops and sells condominiums,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,672,966.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|476.09
|Dividend:
|13.00
|Yield (%):
|0.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF- R&I affirms Sumitomo Realty & Development's rating at "A-" and announces positive outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" -R&I