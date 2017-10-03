Edition:
United Kingdom

888 Holdings PLC (888.L)

888.L on London Stock Exchange

243.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.40 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
245.40
Open
245.60
Day's High
245.60
Day's Low
242.40
Volume
909,064
Avg. Vol
1,507,356
52-wk High
301.75
52-wk Low
192.00

Chart for

About

888 Holdings Public Limited Company is a provider of online gaming entertainment and solutions. The Company is the owner of software solutions providing a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, emerging offerings and brand licensing revenue on third party... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.23
Market Cap(Mil.): £877.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 359.65
Dividend: 2.99
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.11 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.86 10.90
ROE: -- 24.14 14.09

Latest News about 888.L

BRIEF-Blocktrade-888 Holdings Plc-Sinitus Nominees launches accelerated bookbuild of 46.2 mln shares

* Block Trade-888 Holdings Plc- ‍sinitus Nominees Ltd as trustee of O Shaked Shares Trust launches an accelerated bookbuild of 46.2 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017

German tax provision deals 888 a losing hand

British online betting company 888 Holdings swung to a half-year loss because of charges for tax provisions in Germany and a financial penalty imposed by the UK Gambling Commission.

05 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-German tax provision deals 888 a losing hand

Sept 5 British online betting company 888 Holdings swung to a half-year loss because of charges for tax provisions in Germany and a financial penalty imposed by the UK Gambling Commission.

05 Sep 2017

888 Holdings revenue up 3 pct on casino, sports betting

Sept 5 British online gaming company 888 Holdings posted a 9 percent rise in first-half revenue on the strength of its casino and sports betting business.

05 Sep 2017

British online betting company 888 fined $10 million for failing to protect customers

British online betting company 888 Holdings was fined a record 7.8 million pounds ($10 million) on Thursday for failing to protect vulnerable customers from addictive gambling.

31 Aug 2017

CORRECTED-British online betting company 888 fined $10 mln for failing to protect customers

Aug 31 British online betting company 888 Holdings was fined a record 7.8 million pounds ($10 million) on Thursday for failing to protect vulnerable customers from addictive gambling.

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Kambi extends contract with 888sport

* ANNOUNCES A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION TO ITS CONTRACT WITH 888 HOLDINGS

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-O Shaked Shares completes sale of 40 mln ordinary shares in 888 Holdings for 270p a share- Bookrunner

* O Shaked Shares Trust completed sale of 40 million ordinary shares in 888 Holdings Plc at a price of 270 pence per share- Bookrunner

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-888 comments on UK gambling commission's review into licensed activities

* UK's gambling commission (UKGC) is conducting review of manner in which licensee has carried on its licensed activities to ensure compliance with UKGC operating licence held by licensee

15 May 2017
» More 888.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More 888.L Market Views