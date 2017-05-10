Edition:
8K Miles Software Services Ltd (8KMS.NS)

National Stock Exchange of India

569.85INR
9:53am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs29.90 (+5.54%)
Prev Close
Rs539.95
Open
Rs544.50
Day's High
Rs577.75
Day's Low
Rs543.65
Volume
630,745
Avg. Vol
163,291
52-wk High
Rs814.90
52-wk Low
Rs364.70

About

8K Miles Software Services Limited is an Internet company. The Company is focused on building solutions around cloud computing. The Company's products/services include data processing; software development and computer consultancy services, and software supply services. The Company's cloud solutions offer cloud consulting,... (more)

Beta: 1.07
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs15,556.35
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 30.52
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.20

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

BRIEF-India's 8K Miles Software Services March-qtr consol profit rises

* March quarter consol net profit 343.4 million rupees versus profit 123.5 million rupees year ago

10 May 2017
