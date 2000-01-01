Edition:
United Kingdom

Tobu Railway Co Ltd (9001.T)

9001.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,315JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥30 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
¥3,285
Open
¥3,285
Day's High
¥3,320
Day's Low
¥3,280
Volume
411,800
Avg. Vol
437,919
52-wk High
¥3,320
52-wk Low
¥2,495

Chart for

About

TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the railway business. The Company operates in five business segments. The Transportation segment is engaged in the provision of railway, bus, taxi and cargo delivery services. The Leisure segment is engaged in the tourist, sports and travel business, as well as... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥661,457.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 215.11
Dividend: 17.50
Yield (%): 1.06

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.32 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.98 10.90
ROE: -- 11.85 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates