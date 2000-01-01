Odakyu Electric Railway Co Ltd (9007.T)
9007.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,206JPY
7:00am BST
2,206JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥3 (+0.14%)
¥3 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
¥2,203
¥2,203
Open
¥2,202
¥2,202
Day's High
¥2,215
¥2,215
Day's Low
¥2,194
¥2,194
Volume
582,800
582,800
Avg. Vol
595,257
595,257
52-wk High
¥2,424
¥2,424
52-wk Low
¥1,947
¥1,947
About
Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the transportation business. The Transportation segment is engaged in the railway, automobile transportation, taxi, sea route, cableway and ropeway businesses. The Distribution segment operates department stores and other stores. The Real Estate segment is engaged in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.54
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥777,898.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|368.50
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|0.90
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.32
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.98
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.85
|14.09