Edition:
United Kingdom

East Japan Railway Co (9020.T)

9020.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

10,965JPY
1:31am BST
Change (% chg)

¥35 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
¥10,930
Open
¥10,910
Day's High
¥11,000
Day's Low
¥10,905
Volume
146,400
Avg. Vol
694,974
52-wk High
¥11,290
52-wk Low
¥8,701

Chart for

About

East Japan Railway Company is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the railway business. It has four business segments. The Transportation segment operates railway routes, including the bullet train lines and the conventional railway lines mainly in the Kanto area and the Tohoku area. The Station Space Utilization segment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.94
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥3,972,252.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 385.66
Dividend: 70.00
Yield (%): 1.26

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.32 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.98 10.90
ROE: -- 11.85 14.09

Latest News about 9020.T

JR East to replace parts over Kobe Steel data tampering

TOKYO, Oct 20 East Japan Railway Co has found parts in the undercarriage of Shinkansen bullet trains affected by the Kobe Steel Ltd data tampering scandal and will replace them during maintenance, the company said on Friday.

20 Oct 2017
» More 9020.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates