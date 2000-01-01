West Japan Railway Co (9021.T)
9021.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
8,120JPY
1:31am BST
Change (% chg)
¥29 (+0.36%)
¥29 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
¥8,091
Open
¥8,083
Day's High
¥8,149
Day's Low
¥8,075
Volume
63,900
Avg. Vol
527,017
52-wk High
¥8,252
52-wk Low
¥6,066
About
West Japan Railway Company is mainly engaged in the provision of passenger railway transportation services. The Company operates in four business segments. The Transportation segment provides ferry and bus transportation services. This segment also offers railway services, such as Sanyo Shinkansen and conventional express... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,485,754.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|193.74
|Dividend:
|80.00
|Yield (%):
|1.83
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.32
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.98
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.85
|14.09