Nippon Yusen KK (9101.T)
9101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,326JPY
5:48am BST
Change (% chg)
¥18 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
¥2,308
Open
¥2,302
Day's High
¥2,327
Day's Low
¥2,286
Volume
898,200
Avg. Vol
1,892,358
52-wk High
¥2,640
52-wk Low
¥1,770
About
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is a transportation company. The Company operates in seven segments. The Liner segment engages in oceangoing cargo shipping business, transportation agency business, container terminal, port transportation business and tugboat business. The Air Freight segment offers air freight services. Logistics... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Nippon Yusen expected to beat first-half ended Sept pretax profit outlook by about 500 mln yen - Nikkei
* Nippon Yusen KK is expected to beat its first-half ended Sept 30 pretax profit outlook by roughly 500 million yen ($4.45 million) - Nikkei Source text : (http://s.nikkei.com/2gvaIh6) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-SBM Offshore FPSO Turritella purchase option exercised by Shell
* TRANSACTION COMPRISES A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION TO THE JV OF C. US$ 1 BILLION