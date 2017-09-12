Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd (9104.T)
9104.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,360JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥15 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
¥3,345
Open
¥3,335
Day's High
¥3,385
Day's Low
¥3,310
Volume
1,052,500
Avg. Vol
1,002,801
52-wk High
¥3,890
52-wk Low
¥2,320
About
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a Japan-based company engaged in the international shipping business. The Company has five business segments. The Nonscheduled Specialized Shipping segment offers international shipping services by ships that carry dry bulk, oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), automobiles and others. The Container... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥412,549.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|120.63
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|0.58
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.78
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-4.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-12.61
|14.09
Norwegian shipper Hoegh Autoliners denies SAfrican price-fixing allegations
OSLO, Sept 12 Norwegian shipping firm Hoegh Autoliners denied on Tuesday allegations made by South Africa that it and Japanese rival Mitsui O.S.K Lines had colluded to fix transport tariffs to and from South Africa.
BRIEF-Hoegh LNG Partners says unit entered into term-sheet to buy additional 23.5 pct interest in joint ventures owning FSRUs Neptune and GDF Suez Cape Ann
* Hoegh LNG Partners LP announces entry into a term-sheet to acquire an additional 23.5% interest in joint ventures owning FSRUs Neptune and GDF Suez Cape Ann
BRIEF-Diana Containerships announces time charter contract for M/V Puelo
* Diana Containerships Inc announces time charter contract for M/V Puelo with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines