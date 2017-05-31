ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T)
9202.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,367JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥2 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
¥4,365
Open
¥4,365
Day's High
¥4,378
Day's Low
¥4,352
Volume
950,000
Avg. Vol
1,278,950
52-wk High
¥4,416
52-wk Low
¥2,780
About
ANA HOLDINGS INC. is a holding company. The Company operates as an aviation company with global operations. Its segments include Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade and Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation business comprises domestic passenger operations, international passenger operations, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,479,712.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|351.64
|Dividend:
|60.00
|Yield (%):
|1.43
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|5.27
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-2.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-6.63
|14.09
BRIEF-Future Venture Capital to acquire stake in All Nippon Entertainment Works
* Says it will acquire 99.6 percent stake (2,220 shares) in All Nippon Entertainment Works, Inc. from Innovation Network Corporation of Japan