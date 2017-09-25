Edition:
United Kingdom

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (9432.T)

9432.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,301JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥29 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
¥5,272
Open
¥5,290
Day's High
¥5,316
Day's Low
¥5,290
Volume
3,643,100
Avg. Vol
3,189,219
52-wk High
¥5,500
52-wk Low
¥4,156

Chart for

About

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is a provider of fixed and mobile voice related services, Internet Protocol (IP)/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration and other telecommunications-related services in Japan. The Company operates in five segments: regional communications... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.41
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥10,846,750.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,096.40
Dividend: 75.00
Yield (%): 2.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

Latest News about 9432.T

BRIEF-NTT announces 150 bln yen share repurchase plan

* NTT says to buy back up to 1.5 percent of shares for as much as 150 billion yen ($1.3 billion) between Sept 26 and March 31 Further company coverage: ($1 = 112.2000 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)

25 Sep 2017
» More 9432.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates