NTT Docomo Inc (9437.T)

9437.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,711JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥38 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
¥2,673
Open
¥2,692
Day's High
¥2,711
Day's Low
¥2,690
Volume
5,172,100
Avg. Vol
4,022,487
52-wk High
¥2,804
52-wk Low
¥2,361

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.60
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥9,990,680.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,899.56
Dividend: 50.00
Yield (%): 3.12

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 79.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.41 10.90
ROE: -- 8.26 14.09

Latest News about 9437.T

UPDATE 2-Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing

* High debt, eroding profit forcing India telco consolidation (Adds analyst comment, context on telecom market)

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-NTT Docomo's group operating profit probably sank nearly 10 percent for April-June quarter - Nikkei

* NTT Docomo's Group operating profit probably sank nearly 10 percent on year to around $2.51 billion for April-June quarter

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-CCI approves Tata Companies' buying of of 21.63 pct shareholding in Tata Teleservices from NTT Docomo

* CCI approves Tata Companies' acquisition of 21.63 percent shareholding in Tata Teleservices from NTT Docomo Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qnod4t) Further company coverage:

25 May 2017

BRIEF- ZIGExN announces business alliance with NTT DOCOMO

* Says the company and NTT Docomo Inc will cooperate on planning and production of d job, which is a platform for job hunting

24 May 2017

BRIEF-Feiyu Technology International says through a unit it entered into an investment agreement together with X.D. Network Inc and Xiamen G-Bits Equity Investment

May 11 Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd-

11 May 2017

India court approves $1.18 bln settlement of Tata-DoCoMo dispute: TV

NEW DELHI The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the $1.18 billion dispute between Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo, allowing the Indian firm to buy out the Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news channels reported on Friday.

28 Apr 2017

UPDATE 1-India court approves $1.18 bln settlement of Tata-DoCoMo dispute - TV

NEW DELHI, April 28 The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the $1.18 billion dispute between Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo, allowing the Indian firm to buy out the Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news channels reported on Friday.

28 Apr 2017

BRIEF-NTT Docomo's group operating profit is seen edging up to around 950 bln yen in the year ending march 2018 - Nikkei

* NTT Docomo's group operating profit is seen edging up to around 950 billion yen ($8.63 billion) in the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei

24 Apr 2017
