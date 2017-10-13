Edition:
United Kingdom

Chubu Electric Power Co Inc (9502.T)

9502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,463JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥28 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
¥1,435
Open
¥1,445
Day's High
¥1,464
Day's Low
¥1,442
Volume
2,178,800
Avg. Vol
1,723,110
52-wk High
¥1,779
52-wk Low
¥1,381

Chart for

About

Chubu Electric Power Company,Incorporated is mainly engaged in the electricity business. The Electricity segment is engaged in the provision of electricity. The Others segment includes both energy division and other business division. The energy division is engaged in the provision of gas and integrated energy including... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,068,401.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 758.00
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 2.13

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about 9502.T

Japan's Tepco, Chubu Elec get regulatory nod to merge fossil power plants

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has approved plans by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co to integrate their fossil fuel power plants under their JERA Co joint venture, an official with the anti-monopoly regulator said on Friday.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-General Electric co says commercial operation has been achieved for Chubu Electric Power Co Inc’S Nishi-Nagoya power plant block-1 in Japan

* General Electric Co says commercial operation has been achieved for Chubu Electric Power Co Inc’s Nishi-Nagoya power plant block-1 in Japan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hFxdTK) Further company coverage:

02 Oct 2017

RPT-INSIGHT-Once fringe players, Swiss traders grab $10 billion slice of LNG market

* Traders mopping up LNG glut, finding new emerging market buyers

13 Sep 2017

Once fringe players, Swiss traders grab $10 billion slice of LNG market

LONDON Swiss trading houses are muscling in on the global market for liquefied natural gas, until now the preserve of energy giants, and expect to grab a $10 billion (£7.55 billion) share of the rapidly growing business this year.

12 Sep 2017

Once fringe players, Swiss traders grab $10 billion slice of LNG market

LONDON Swiss trading houses are muscling in on the global market for liquefied natural gas, until now the preserve of energy giants, and expect to grab a $10 billion share of the rapidly growing business this year.

12 Sep 2017

INSIGHT-Once fringe players, Swiss traders grab $10 billion slice of LNG market

* Traders mopping up LNG glut, finding new emerging market buyers

12 Sep 2017

Japan's Tepco, Chubu eye $910 million cost cut from merging fossil businesses

TOKYO Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co said on Thursday they aim to cut costs by more than 100 billion yen ($910 million) a year within five years after combining their fossil fuel power plants under their JERA Co joint venture.

08 Jun 2017

Japan's Tepco, Chubu eye $910 mln cost cut from merging fossil businesses

TOKYO, June 8 Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co said on Thursday they aim to cut costs by more than 100 billion yen ($910 million) a year within five years after combining their fossil fuel power plants under their JERA Co joint venture.

08 Jun 2017

FACTBOX-Japan LNG buyers boost trading operations - Reuters survey

By Osamu Tsukimori TOKYO, June 2 Japan's biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are boosting trading offices for the fuel at home and overseas as they deal with excess supplies, a Reuters survey showed. Japan is the world's biggest buyer of LNG and takes in about one-third of global shipments. Many of the country's buyers have too much supply under contract but have won more flexible terms that allow them to resell cargoes to third parties. Japanese trading hou

02 Jun 2017
» More 9502.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates