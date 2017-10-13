Chubu Electric Power Co Inc (9502.T)

Japan's Tepco, Chubu Elec get regulatory nod to merge fossil power plants The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has approved plans by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co to integrate their fossil fuel power plants under their JERA Co joint venture, an official with the anti-monopoly regulator said on Friday.

BRIEF-General Electric co says commercial operation has been achieved for Chubu Electric Power Co Inc’S Nishi-Nagoya power plant block-1 in Japan * General Electric Co says commercial operation has been achieved for Chubu Electric Power Co Inc’s Nishi-Nagoya power plant block-1 in Japan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hFxdTK) Further company coverage:

Once fringe players, Swiss traders grab $10 billion slice of LNG market LONDON Swiss trading houses are muscling in on the global market for liquefied natural gas, until now the preserve of energy giants, and expect to grab a $10 billion (£7.55 billion) share of the rapidly growing business this year.

Japan's Tepco, Chubu eye $910 million cost cut from merging fossil businesses TOKYO Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co said on Thursday they aim to cut costs by more than 100 billion yen ($910 million) a year within five years after combining their fossil fuel power plants under their JERA Co joint venture.

