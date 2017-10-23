Edition:
SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T)

9984.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

10,235JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥140 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
¥10,095
Open
¥10,120
Day's High
¥10,255
Day's Low
¥10,070
Volume
5,094,500
Avg. Vol
5,506,861
52-wk High
¥10,255
52-wk Low
¥5,953

About

SoftBank Group Corp., formerly SoftBank Corp., is a holding company. The Company is engaged in various businesses in the information industry. Its segments are Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan and Distribution. Domestic Telecommunications is engaged in the provision of mobile communications services in Japan;... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): $89,498.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,100.66
Dividend: 0.19
Yield (%): 0.47

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 79.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.41 10.90
ROE: -- 8.26 14.09

Apple sees its mobile devices as platform for artificial intelligence

TAIPEI Apple Inc sees its mobile devices as a major platform for artificial intelligence in the future, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said on Monday.

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Softbank plans second Vision Fund of about $200 bln - WSJ

* Softbank is floating tentative plans for second Vision Fund that could be about $200 billion in size - WSJ citing a source Source: http://on.wsj.com/2imBmMX Further company coverage:

20 Oct 2017

SoftBank's big checks are stalling tech IPOs

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. Big cash infusions for startups from an ever-expanding group of financiers, led by SoftBank Group Corp and Middle East sovereign wealth funds, have extinguished hopes that the technology IPO market would bounce back this year.

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Softbank Group Corp preparing to create another technology investment fund - Nikkei, citing CEO

* Softbank Group Corp preparing to create another technology investment fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-‍Mubadala says Mubadala Investment Co is launching its venture capital arm

* ‍Mubadala says Mubadala Investment Company is launching a venture capital arm of its business​

18 Oct 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T) ¥919 +8.30
Csk Corp (9737.T) -- --
Actua Corp (ACTA.OQ) $15.55 --
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (SFE.N) $13.30 -0.20
Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (3774.T) ¥2,297 +11.00

