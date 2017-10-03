AA PLC (AAAA.L)

Edition:
160.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
160.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,905,524
52-wk High
284.40
52-wk Low
146.22

About

AA plc (AA) offers roadside assistance service. The Company's segments include Roadside Assistance, Insurance Services, Driving Services, Ireland, Insurance Underwriting and Head Office costs. The Roadside Assistance segment sends patrols to members stranded at the side of the road and repairs their vehicles. The Insurance... (more)

Beta: 0.46
Market Cap(Mil.): £984.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 610.21
Dividend: 3.60
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 56.83 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.89 10.90
ROE: -- 7.53 14.09

Latest News about AAAA.L

BRIEF-Parvus ups stake in AA to 24 percent - filings

* ‍parvus asset management europe limited raises stake in co to 23.8 percent from 21.14 percent sept 29 - filings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Parvus Asset Management raises stake in AA Plc to 21.14 pct- filing​

* ‍PARVUS ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE LIMITED RAISES STAKE IN CO TO 21.14 PERCENT FROM 19.35 PERCENT- FILING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Woodford Investment raises stake in AA to 14.21 pct - filing

* WOODFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT RAISES STAKE IN CO TO 14.21 PERCENT FROM 13.29 PERCENT -FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Sep 2017

Motoring group AA appoints CEO as it lowers profit forecast

LONDON British motoring group AA said on Tuesday acting Chief Executive Simon Breakwell will remain in the role permanently while lowering its full-year profit forecast as it seeks to stabilise the business after firing its executive chairman last month.

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-British motoring group AA half-year core profits inch up,

* Simon Breakwell has been appointed permanent chief executive officer

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Hastings says had talks with AA Plc

* ‍NOTES MEDIA SPECULATION REGARDING A COMBINATION OF HASTINGS WITH AA'S INSURANCE DIVISION​

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-AA confirms it had talks with rival Hastings on insurance merger

* ‍NOTES YESTERDAY'S PRESS SPECULATION ON A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION WITH HASTINGS INVOLVING ITS INSURANCE BUSINESS​

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-AA proposes issue of bonds

* Announces a proposed refinancing package in line with group's strategy to reduce overall borrowings and associated interest costs

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-AA Plc says co's UK pension scheme's deficit as at March 31 at 366 mln stg

* Triennial review of AA's UK Defined Benefit Pension Scheme has been concluded and trustee and AA have come to agreement on deficit funding plan

08 Jun 2017
