Aalberts Industries NV (AALB.AS)

AALB.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

41.38EUR
9:30am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€41.38
Open
€41.33
Day's High
€41.43
Day's Low
€41.16
Volume
55,579
Avg. Vol
325,734
52-wk High
€41.76
52-wk Low
€27.22

About

Aalberts Industries NV is a company based in the Netherlands. It is engaged in the industrial machinery and equipment industry, and is organized into two segments: Industrial Services and Flow Control. The Industrial Services segment supplies specialized products, processes and systems to the semiconductor, automotive, aerospace... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): €4,564.75
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 110.58
Dividend: 0.58
Yield (%): 1.41

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

