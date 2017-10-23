Edition:
Apple Inc (AAPL.OQ)

AAPL.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

156.17USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
$156.25
Open
$156.90
Day's High
$157.69
Day's Low
$155.54
Volume
5,902,043
Avg. Vol
7,432,176
52-wk High
$164.94
52-wk Low
$104.09

About

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers and portable digital music players. The Company sells a range of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company's segments include the Americas,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.20
Market Cap(Mil.): $802,159.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,165.23
Dividend: 0.63
Yield (%): 1.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.88 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.30 10.90
ROE: -- 13.13 14.09

Latest News about AAPL.OQ

Iphone X demand will be substantial, but not exceptional: survey

Days before Apple Inc's much-awaited iPhone X opens for preorders, a survey by brokerage Bernstein showed that demand for the device will be substantial, but not exceptional, with about a quarter of the respondents planning to buy the phone.

1:56am BST

23 Oct 2017

Chipmaker AMS posts third quarter revenue at low end of guidance

Chipmaker AMS , a supplier of components to companies such as Apple and Samsung Electronics , reported third-quarter revenue at the low end of its own forecast but higher year-on-year, thanks to a sharp increase in demand for its optical sensors.

23 Oct 2017

Apple, Samsung face new iPhone damages trial - U.S. judge

A U.S. judge has ordered a new trial to determine how much Samsung Electronics Co should pay Apple Inc for copying the look of the iPhone.

23 Oct 2017

Apple sees its mobile devices as platform for artificial intelligence

TAIPEI Apple Inc sees its mobile devices as a major platform for artificial intelligence in the future, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said on Monday.

23 Oct 2017

Competitors

  Price Chg
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) ₩2,714,000.00 -1,000.00
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935.KS) ₩2,165,000.00 +12,000.00
Sony Corp (6758.T) ¥4,277 0.00
ASUSTEK Computer Inc. (2357.TW) NT$256.00 +1.00
HP Inc (HPQ.N) $22.12 +0.10
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.OQ) $78.83 +0.02
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM.N) $159.55 -2.52
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO.OQ) $34.35 +0.10
Nokia Oyj (NOKIA.HE) €5.18 --
Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI.N) $89.94 -0.06

