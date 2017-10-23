Apple Inc (AAPL.OQ)

Iphone X demand will be substantial, but not exceptional: survey Days before Apple Inc's much-awaited iPhone X opens for preorders, a survey by brokerage Bernstein showed that demand for the device will be substantial, but not exceptional, with about a quarter of the respondents planning to buy the phone.

Iphone X demand will be substantial, but not exceptional - survey Days before Apple Inc's much-awaited iPhone X opens for preorders, a survey by brokerage Bernstein showed that demand for the device will be substantial, but not exceptional, with about a quarter of the respondents planning to buy the phone.

Chipmaker AMS posts Q3 revenue at low end of guidance Oct 23 Chipmaker AMS, a supplier of components to companies such as Apple and Samsung Electronics, reported third-quarter revenue at the low end of its own forecast but higher year-on-year, thanks to a sharp increase in demand for its optical sensors.

Apple, Samsung face new iPhone damages trial: U.S. judge A U.S. judge has ordered a new trial to determine how much Samsung Electronics Co should pay Apple Inc for copying the look of the iPhone.

Apple sees its mobile devices as platform for artificial intelligence TAIPEI Apple Inc sees its mobile devices as a major platform for artificial intelligence in the future, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said on Monday.