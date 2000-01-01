Aban Offshore Ltd (ABAN.NS)
ABAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
186.80INR
9:54am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.85 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs182.95
Open
Rs183.70
Day's High
Rs189.60
Day's Low
Rs183.00
Volume
1,173,563
Avg. Vol
1,116,671
52-wk High
Rs285.95
52-wk Low
Rs161.00
About
Aban Offshore Limited is engaged in the business of providing offshore drilling services to companies engaged in exploration, development and production of oil and gas both in domestic and international markets. The Company is also engaged in the ownership and operation of wind turbines for generation of wind power in India. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs10,645.83
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|58.37
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|1.80
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-6.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-12.68
|14.09