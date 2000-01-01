Edition:
United Kingdom

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABDL.NS)

ABDL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

191.20INR
9:48am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.15 (+2.22%)
Prev Close
Rs187.05
Open
Rs186.65
Day's High
Rs193.90
Day's Low
Rs183.90
Volume
415,545
Avg. Vol
182,253
52-wk High
Rs230.90
52-wk Low
Rs130.10

Chart for

About

Ashoka Buildcon Limited is an India-based infrastructure development company. The Company is engaged in construction and maintenance of roads, and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads and others. The Company operates through three segments: Construction and Contract related activities; BOT Projects, and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.72
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs37,214.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 187.15
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 0.80

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates