Abertis Infraestructuras SA (ABE.MC)

ABE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

18.98EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
€18.97
Open
€18.97
Day's High
€19.00
Day's Low
€18.97
Volume
561,286
Avg. Vol
2,034,746
52-wk High
€19.10
52-wk Low
€12.30

Abertis Infraestructuras SA is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the management of highway infrastructure. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Toll roads and Telecommunications. The Toll roads division focuses on construction, maintenance and operation of highways, which are located in... (more)

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): €17,098.93
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 990.38
Dividend: 0.37
Yield (%): 4.23

P/E (TTM): -- 20.89 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.21 10.90
ROE: -- 15.55 14.09

Abertis pushes Atlantia to improve bid after Hochtief move

MADRID The board of Abertis wants Atlantia to improve its offer for the Spanish toll road group although the Italians have the backing of a key shareholder in a takeover battle.

19 Oct 2017

Hochtief sees Abertis bidding process run into H1 2018: memo

FRANKFURT Hochtief expects the takeover process for Spanish toll road operator Abertis to run into 2018, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said in a memo to staff.

19 Oct 2017

Top Abertis investor backs Atlantia bid despite higher ACS offer

MADRID, Oct 19 Spanish toll road operator Abertis said its top shareholder was ready to take up an acquisition offer by Italy's Atlantia although its board thought the price could be improved after a rival offered more.

19 Oct 2017

ACS's Hochtief makes $20 billion counterbid for Abertis

DUESSELDORF/MILAN German builder Hochtief , controlled by Spain's ACS , made a 17.1 billion euro ($20.1 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis on Wednesday, topping a rival offer from Italy's Atlantia .

18 Oct 2017

Hochtief CEO says felt no political pressure to launch Abertis bid

DUESSELDORF German builder Hochtief's 17.1 billion-euro (£15.2 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis is purely based on business considerations, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.

18 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-ACS's Hochtief makes $20 billion counterbid for Abertis

* Hochtief plans capital increase of up to 24.8 mln shares (Adds Hochtief CEO comments)

18 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Spanish motorway wars boost European shares as earnings roll in

* Reckitt, Elisa, Zalando fall after results (Recasts, adds details, updates prices)

18 Oct 2017
