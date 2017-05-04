Ambev SA (ABEV3.SA)

UPDATE 3-Ambev sees cost pressure easing in weak Brazil market SAO PAULO, May 4 Stable Latin American currencies and increased hedging against commodity price swings should help Ambev SA slow cost growth to single-digits by year-end, as the region's biggest beer maker wrestles with the lowest annual profit in four years.

Ambev's Paiva pledges to curb expenses, bolster premium brands SAO PAULO, May 4 Ambev SA will continue to keep sales, general and administrative expenses in check while taking steps to grow faster in premium beer brands, as sales volumes at Latin America's largest beer maker reels from a steep recession in Brazil, Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Paiva said on Thursday.