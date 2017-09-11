Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L)
3,371.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
3,371.00
--
--
--
--
914,535
3,377.00
2,335.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£25,903.58
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|791.67
|Dividend:
|11.35
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
Irma, AstraZeneca gives FTSE a leg-up
LONDON Britain's top share index closed higher on Monday, boosted by financial stocks which surfed an insurance rally across Europe and the United States as estimates of the cost of Hurricane Irma dropped.
UPDATE 1-Irma, AstraZeneca gives UK's FTSE a leg-up
* AstraZeneca jumps after positive results for cancer drugs (Adds closing prices)
AstraZeneca gives UK's FTSE a leg-up
LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's top share index climbed higher on Monday, boosted by gains among insurance stocks and a rise in AstraZeneca's shares after some positive cancer drug news.
AB Foods raises full-year outlook on strong Primark
LONDON, Sept 11 Associated British Foods raised its outlook for full year results on Monday, thanks to a strong performance from its Primark fashion business.
European shares hit 11-week low after ECB minutes; Reckitt, Sodexo weigh
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Thursday to their lowest in 11 weeks after minutes from the ECB'S latest meeting showed the central bank had left the door open to scrapping its bond-buying pledge.
European shares hit 11-week low after ECB minutes; Reckitt, Sodexo weigh
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Thursday to their lowest in 11 weeks after minutes from the ECB'S latest meeting showed the central bank had left the door open to scrapping its bond-buying pledge.
Primark pierces UK consumer gloom with improved sales
LONDON Clothing retailer Primark returned to underlying sales growth for the first time in 18 months, with low prices and warm weather driving a strong performance in Britain in its latest quarter, owner Associated British Foods said on Thursday.
UPDATE 2-Primark pierces UK consumer gloom with improved sales
* Shares rise up to 6 pct (Recasts with finance director, analyst comments, shares)
Primark owner AB Foods' outlook has "marginally improved"
LONDON, July 6 Associated British Foods, said on Thursday its outlook for the full 2016-17 year had marginally improved after a better-than-expected performance from its Primark clothing chain in its latest quarter.
Zambia Sugar says refined sugar output up 47 percent
LUSAKA, June 8 Refined sugar production at Zambia Sugar, a unit of Associated British Foods , increased 47 percent to 65,000 tonnes in the year ended Mar 31, driven up by increased refining capacity, the company said on Thursday.
Earnings vs. Estimates
