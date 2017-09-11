Edition:
United Kingdom

Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L)

ABF.L on London Stock Exchange

3,371.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,371.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
914,535
52-wk High
3,377.00
52-wk Low
2,335.00

About

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company's segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.23
Market Cap(Mil.): £25,903.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 791.67
Dividend: 11.35
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about ABF.L

Irma, AstraZeneca gives FTSE a leg-up

LONDON Britain's top share index closed higher on Monday, boosted by financial stocks which surfed an insurance rally across Europe and the United States as estimates of the cost of Hurricane Irma dropped.

11 Sep 2017

AB Foods raises full-year outlook on strong Primark

LONDON, Sept 11 Associated British Foods raised its outlook for full year results on Monday, thanks to a strong performance from its Primark fashion business.

11 Sep 2017

European shares hit 11-week low after ECB minutes; Reckitt, Sodexo weigh

LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Thursday to their lowest in 11 weeks after minutes from the ECB'S latest meeting showed the central bank had left the door open to scrapping its bond-buying pledge.

06 Jul 2017

Primark pierces UK consumer gloom with improved sales

LONDON Clothing retailer Primark returned to underlying sales growth for the first time in 18 months, with low prices and warm weather driving a strong performance in Britain in its latest quarter, owner Associated British Foods said on Thursday.

06 Jul 2017

Primark owner AB Foods' outlook has "marginally improved"

LONDON, July 6 Associated British Foods, said on Thursday its outlook for the full 2016-17 year had marginally improved after a better-than-expected performance from its Primark clothing chain in its latest quarter.

06 Jul 2017

Zambia Sugar says refined sugar output up 47 percent

LUSAKA, June 8 Refined sugar production at Zambia Sugar, a unit of Associated British Foods , increased 47 percent to 65,000 tonnes in the year ended Mar 31, driven up by increased refining capacity, the company said on Thursday.

08 Jun 2017
