Albioma SA (ABIO.PA)
ABIO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
19.60EUR
3:13pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Albioma SA, (formerly known as Sechilienne Sidec Societe Industrielle pour le Developpement de l'Energie et de La Cogeneration S.A.), is a France-based company that specializes in the design, construction and operation of low- and medium-power electrical cogeneration plants. It produces electricity by utilizing renewable energy... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.87
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€597.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|30.62
|Dividend:
|0.28
|Yield (%):
|2.92
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09