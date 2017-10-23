Edition:
United Kingdom

ABN AMRO Group NV (ABNd.AS)

ABNd.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

26.34EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€26.34
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,174,563
52-wk High
€26.77
52-wk Low
€19.45

Chart for

About

ABN AMRO Group NV is a Netherlands-based financial institution engaged in the provision of banking products and services. The Company's activities are organized into four segments: Retail Banking, offering a range of banking and insurance products and services through branch and online network, contact centers and subsidiaries,... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €10,761.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 411.20
Dividend: 0.65
Yield (%): 4.17

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates