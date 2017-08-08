Abbott India Ltd (ABOT.NS)
ABOT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,178.95INR
9:51am BST
4,178.95INR
9:51am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs29.20 (+0.70%)
Rs29.20 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs4,149.75
Rs4,149.75
Open
Rs4,172.95
Rs4,172.95
Day's High
Rs4,209.00
Rs4,209.00
Day's Low
Rs4,159.00
Rs4,159.00
Volume
827
827
Avg. Vol
3,155
3,155
52-wk High
Rs5,049.00
Rs5,049.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,988.00
Rs3,988.00
About
Abbott India Limited is a healthcare company engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The Company has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals. Its business operations are divided into four business divisions: Women's Health & Gastrointestine, Gastroente... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs88,438.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|21.25
|Dividend:
|40.00
|Yield (%):
|0.96
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Abbott India June-qtr profit down about 35 pct
* June quarter net profit 482.5 million rupees versus 740.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Abbott India March-qtr profit falls
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 589.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 7.02 billion rupees