AB Science SA (ABS.PA)
8.95EUR
10:36am BST
€-0.08 (-0.89%)
€9.03
€8.95
€9.05
€8.91
21,252
98,732
€18.07
€7.53
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.61
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€367.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|40.79
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-AB science announces preclinical data showing protective effect of masitinib
* PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWING PROTECTIVE EFFECT OF MASITINIB ON PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEM IN ALS PUBLISHED IN JOURNAL OF CLINICAL INVESTIGATION INSIGHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-AB Science: CHMP adopts negative opinion for Masitinib marketing authorization
* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT CHMP ADOPTED A NEGATIVE OPINION FOR MASITINIB MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS AFTER REASSESSMENT
BRIEF-AB Science net loss narrows to 13.5 million euros
* NET LOSS OF 13.5MEUR IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, A DECREASE OF 8.4% AS COMPARED WITH FIRST HALF OF 2016 (14.7MEUR )
BRIEF-AB Science announces issuance of a new european patent
* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF A NEW EUROPEAN PATENT FOR PROTECTING THE USE OF MASITINIB IN PANCREATIC CANCER PATIENTS
BRIEF-AB Science presents supportive data from its phase 3 study in severe systemic mastocytosis
* PRESENTS SUPPORTIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 3 STUDY IN SEVERE SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency recommends against approval of AB Science mastocytosis drug Masitinib
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc psoriasis drug Brodalumab
BRIEF-AB Science presents Phase 3 data for Masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
* PRESENTS PHASE 3 DATA FOR MASITINIB IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS (ALS)
BRIEF-Ab Science: CHMP adoptes negative opinion for masitinib in indolent systemic mastocytosis
* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT CHMP HAS ADOPTED A NEGATIVE OPINION FOR MASITINIB IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS, PRIMARILY DUE TO GCP INSPECTION FINDINGS
BRIEF-Trading resumption on shares of AB Science
* Announced today that trading on ordinary shares issued by AB Science will resume on Euronext Paris as of May 16, 2017 at 0900 CET Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit