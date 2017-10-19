AB Science SA (ABS.PA)

Edition:
AB Science SA, also known as AB Science, is a France-based pharmaceutical company specialized in the research, discovery, development and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs). It is engaged in targeted therapies through tyrosine kinase inhibitors for treating diseases with high medical factor in the field of cancer,...

Latest News about ABS.PA

BRIEF-AB science announces ‍preclinical data showing protective effect of masitinib

* ‍PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWING PROTECTIVE EFFECT OF MASITINIB ON PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEM IN ALS PUBLISHED IN JOURNAL OF CLINICAL INVESTIGATION INSIGHT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-AB Science: CHMP adopts negative opinion for Masitinib marketing authorization

* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT CHMP ADOPTED A NEGATIVE OPINION FOR MASITINIB MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS AFTER REASSESSMENT

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-AB Science net loss narrows to 13.5 million euros

* NET LOSS OF 13.5MEUR IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, A DECREASE OF 8.4% AS COMPARED WITH FIRST HALF OF 2016 (14.7MEUR )

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-AB Science announces issuance of a new european patent

* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF A NEW EUROPEAN PATENT FOR PROTECTING THE USE OF MASITINIB IN PANCREATIC CANCER PATIENTS

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-AB Science presents supportive data from its phase 3 study in severe systemic mastocytosis

* PRESENTS SUPPORTIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 3 STUDY IN SEVERE SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency recommends against approval of AB Science mastocytosis drug Masitinib

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc psoriasis drug Brodalumab

19 May 2017

BRIEF-AB Science presents Phase 3 data for Masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

* PRESENTS PHASE 3 DATA FOR MASITINIB IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS (ALS)

18 May 2017

BRIEF-Ab Science: CHMP adoptes negative opinion for masitinib in indolent systemic mastocytosis

* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT CHMP HAS ADOPTED A NEGATIVE OPINION FOR MASITINIB IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS, PRIMARILY DUE TO GCP INSPECTION FINDINGS

17 May 2017

BRIEF-Trading resumption on shares of AB Science

* Announced today that trading on ordinary shares issued by AB Science will resume on Euronext Paris as of May 16, 2017 at 0900 CET Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

15 May 2017

BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies

* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit

12 May 2017
