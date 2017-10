Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)

Acacia-Tanzania proposed settlement on track - Barrick TORONTO/LONDON Barrick Gold said on Friday a proposed mining settlement it negotiated with Tanzania for its Acacia Mining unit was not under threat, even though Acacia said it could not immediately make a $300 million (227.43 million pounds) payment included in the deal.

FTSE closes flat as sterling bounces back on Brexit hopes LONDON The FTSE closed up 0.2 percent on Friday as sterling bounced back on hopes of a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations, and consumer heavyweights Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser weighed down an index that was earlier lifted by financials.

Barrick strikes deal with Tanzania to settle tax dispute DAR ES SALAAM/TORONTO Barrick Gold said on Thursday that its African subsidiary Acacia Mining would pay $300 million (228.07 million pounds) and split 'economic benefits' from operations with Tanzania under a deal proposed to resolve a months-long dispute.

UPDATE 2- Barrick Gold sees drop in production as Tanzanian troubles drag Oct 12 Canada's Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold miner, estimated a decline in third-quarter gold production amid pressure from the Tanzanian government on its Acacia Mining unit.