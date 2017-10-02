Air Canada (AC.TO)

BRIEF-AAR says expects to generate incremental revenues of about $30-40 mln/year upon implementation of agreements with Air Canada, acquisition of MRO facilities * AAR - expects to generate incremental revenues of about $30-40 million/year upon full implementation of agreements with Air Canada, acquisition of MRO facilities Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ylfxEl) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Air Canada ‍announces non-stop services from Toronto & Montreal​ * Announced new non-stop services to begin next Summer from Toronto and Montreal and a new route between Montreal and Lisbon​

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends flat but climbs 1.9 pct on the week TORONTO, Sept 22 Canada's main stock index was flat on Friday but ended the week up 1.9 percent as the heavyweight financials group gained ground, offsetting losses for telecom shares.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat on day, heads for 1.9 pct gain on week TORONTO, Sept 22 Canada's main stock index was flat on Friday but on track for a 1.9 percent gain on the week as financial stocks pushed higher and a bid for bullion on rising tension between North Korea and the United States boosted gold miners.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed; oil prices slip Sept 21 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a third interest rate hike for the year and as oil prices slipped.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 14-week high, recoups summer losses in broad rally TORONTO, Sept 20 Canada's main stock index rallied to a 14-week high on Wednesday, propelled by energy and financial stocks, as well as a surge in Air Canada shares after investors cheered the airliner's outlook.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies broadly led by energy, Air Canada, BlackBerry TORONTO, Sept 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rallied to a 14-week high on Wednesday, propelled by energy and financial stocks, as well as a surge in Air Canada and BlackBerry Ltd shares.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies to near 12-week high as energy rises, Air Canada surges TORONTO, Sept 20 Canada's main stock index rallied to an almost 12-week high on Wednesday with Air Canada and energy stocks driving broad gains as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

UPDATE 3-Air Canada seeks credit card partners to boost loyalty program Sept 19 Air Canada said on Tuesday it is looking for financial institutions to partner on its new co-branded credit card, as it prepares to launch its own rewards program in 2020.