Accor SA (ACCP.PA)

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal says Accor, Four Seasons will not merge RIYADH, Oct 23 Saudi Arabia's billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal told CNBC on Monday he was not considering merging AccorHotels and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, in which his Kingdom Holding Co. investment company owns stakes.

AccorHotels upbeat on 2017 profit target after third quarter sales PARIS AccorHotels , Europe's biggest hotel group, on Thursday gave a rosier outlook, saying its 2017 operating profit would be at the upper end of a 460 million to 480 million euros range forecast in July.

Accor's Mantra Buy Positive for Business, Leverage Impact Small (The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, October 18 (Fitch) Accor SA's proposed EUR900 million acquisition of Australian-based hotel group Mantra announced on 12 October 2017 will improve Accor's business profile by strengthening its already leading position in Australia, Fitch Ratings says. We expect leverage to only increase slightly even though the acquisition will be fully funded by debt. Accor's Long-Term Issuer Default rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' has been on Rat

Australia's competition watchdog to review Accor's planned buyout of Mantra SYDNEY Australia's competition regulator said on Wednesday it will review French hotelier Accor SA's planned $920 million buyout of Australian hotel operator Mantra Group Ltd .

UPDATE 1-Australia's competition watchdog to review Accor's planned buyout of Mantra * Analysts expect approval though market has priced in some doubt