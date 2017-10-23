Edition:
Accor SA (ACCP.PA)

ACCP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

41.53EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€41.53
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
891,945
52-wk High
€43.67
52-wk Low
€32.23

About

Accor SA is a France-based hotel operator. The Company provides its customers, partners and employees with its dual capability as a hotel operator and franchisor (HotelServices) and a hotel owner and investor (HotelInvest), and a portfolio of brands covering the spectrum with luxury, midscale and economy establishments. It also... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): €12,386.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 288.79
Dividend: 1.05
Yield (%): 2.45

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 59.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.27 10.90
ROE: -- 5.08 14.09

Latest News about ACCP.PA

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal says Accor, Four Seasons will not merge

RIYADH, Oct 23 Saudi Arabia's billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal told CNBC on Monday he was not considering merging AccorHotels and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, in which his Kingdom Holding Co. investment company owns stakes.

23 Oct 2017

AccorHotels upbeat on 2017 profit target after third quarter sales

PARIS AccorHotels , Europe's biggest hotel group, on Thursday gave a rosier outlook, saying its 2017 operating profit would be at the upper end of a 460 million to 480 million euros range forecast in July.

19 Oct 2017

Accor's Mantra Buy Positive for Business, Leverage Impact Small

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, October 18 (Fitch) Accor SA's proposed EUR900 million acquisition of Australian-based hotel group Mantra announced on 12 October 2017 will improve Accor's business profile by strengthening its already leading position in Australia, Fitch Ratings says. We expect leverage to only increase slightly even though the acquisition will be fully funded by debt. Accor's Long-Term Issuer Default rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' has been on Rat

18 Oct 2017

Australia's competition watchdog to review Accor's planned buyout of Mantra

SYDNEY Australia's competition regulator said on Wednesday it will review French hotelier Accor SA's planned $920 million buyout of Australian hotel operator Mantra Group Ltd .

18 Oct 2017

Australia's competition watchdog to probe Accor buyout of Mantra

SYDNEY, Oct 18 Australia's competition regulator said on Wednesday it will review French hotelier Accor SA's $920 million buyout of Australian hotel operator Mantra Group Ltd.

18 Oct 2017
