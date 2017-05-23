Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (ACKB.BR)
ACKB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
145.85EUR
10:00am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.05 (+0.03%)
€0.05 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
€145.80
Open
€145.80
Day's High
€146.55
Day's Low
€145.60
Volume
4,876
Avg. Vol
21,777
52-wk High
€156.35
52-wk Low
€117.05
About
Ackermans & Van Haaren NV is a Belgium-based diversified holding and investment company. The Company invests and restructures advises the companies in its portfolio in order to raise the profitability and increase shareholder value. Its investment portfolio is divided into six segments: Marine Engineering & Infrastructure, which... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€4,989.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|33.50
|Dividend:
|2.04
|Yield (%):
|0.96
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-Ackermans & Van Haaren brings its participation in Sipef's share capital to 30.25%
* ANNOUNCES TO HAVE SUBSCRIBED FOR 629,268 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE 88.9 MILLION EUROS RIGHTS ISSUE OF SIPEF