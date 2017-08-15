ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (ACLJ.J)
ACLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
573.00ZAc
1:58pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited is a steel producer. The Company's segments are Flat steel products, Long steel products, Coke and Chemicals, and Corporate and other. The Flat steel products segment consists of Vanderbijlpark Works and Saldanha Works. The Long steel products segment consists of Newcastle Works, Vereeniging... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R5,337.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,138.06
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
ArcelorMittal South Africa considers job cuts, restructuring
JOHANNESBURG ArcelorMittal South Africa is considering job cuts and restructuring to save costs in a challenging global steel market and recession at home, it said on Tuesday.
ArcelorMittal South Africa loss deepens, expects Africa market growth
JOHANNESBURG, July 27 ArcelorMittal South Africa reported a deeper first-half loss on Thursday but forecast growth in steel demand in Africa in the second half.
ArcelorMittal South Africa predicts sharply higher H1 loss
JOHANNESBURG Steelmaker ArcelorMittal South Africa expects first-half headline losses to increase by over 200 percent because of higher costs, the company said on Thursday.
BRIEF-SA's competition body backs clearing ArcelorMittal S.Africa's Thabazimbi deal
* Recommended to tribunal to approve ArcelorMittal South Africa's acquisition of Thabazimbi mine from Sishen Iron Ore Co