ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (ACLJ.J)

ArcelorMittal South Africa considers job cuts, restructuring JOHANNESBURG ArcelorMittal South Africa is considering job cuts and restructuring to save costs in a challenging global steel market and recession at home, it said on Tuesday.

ArcelorMittal South Africa loss deepens, expects Africa market growth JOHANNESBURG, July 27 ArcelorMittal South Africa reported a deeper first-half loss on Thursday but forecast growth in steel demand in Africa in the second half.

ArcelorMittal South Africa predicts sharply higher H1 loss JOHANNESBURG Steelmaker ArcelorMittal South Africa expects first-half headline losses to increase by over 200 percent because of higher costs, the company said on Thursday.