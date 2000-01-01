Edition:
United Kingdom

Allcargo Logistics Ltd (ACLL.NS)

ACLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

169.70INR
9:55am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs169.75
Open
Rs170.05
Day's High
Rs171.00
Day's Low
Rs169.05
Volume
67,139
Avg. Vol
176,720
52-wk High
Rs202.00
52-wk Low
Rs150.70

Chart for

About

Allcargo Logistics Limited is an India-based holding Company. The Company is engaged in providing integrated logistics solutions. It offers logistics services across multimodal transport operations, inland container depot, container freight station operations, contract logistics operations, and project and engineering solutions.... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 71.58 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.85 10.90
ROE: -- 7.52 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.