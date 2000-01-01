Allcargo Logistics Ltd (ACLL.NS)
169.70INR
9:55am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs169.75
Open
Rs170.05
Day's High
Rs171.00
Day's Low
Rs169.05
Volume
67,139
Avg. Vol
176,720
52-wk High
Rs202.00
52-wk Low
Rs150.70
About
Allcargo Logistics Limited is an India-based holding Company. The Company is engaged in providing integrated logistics solutions. It offers logistics services across multimodal transport operations, inland container depot, container freight station operations, contract logistics operations, and project and engineering solutions.... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|71.58
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.85
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.52
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.