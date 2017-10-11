Edition:
ANF Immobilier SA (ACNF.PA)

ACNF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.15EUR
2:53pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
€22.10
Open
€22.11
Day's High
€22.15
Day's Low
€22.10
Volume
4,408
Avg. Vol
9,520
52-wk High
€22.25
52-wk Low
€19.33

About

ANF Immobilier SA, also known as ANF and ANF Immobilier, is a France-based company primarily engaged in the real estate investments. It holds and manages a number of mixed buildings (residential buildings and offices) and hotels. The Lyon city centre has over 40 mixed-use Haussmann-style properties, Marseille city centre has...

Overall

Beta: 0.56
Market Cap(Mil.): €419.15
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 19.01
Dividend: 1.15
Yield (%): 5.22

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.38 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.32 10.90
ROE: -- 6.10 14.09

BRIEF-ANF Immobilier to sell almost all of legacy portfolio in Marseille and 1 retail asset in Lyon to Primonial REIM

* ANF IMMOBILIER: ENTRY INTO BINDING PROMISES TO BUY AND SELL MOST OF THE MARSEILLE RESIDENTIAL ASSETS AND ONE ASSET IN LYON WITH PRIMONIAL REIM

7:06am BST

BRIEF-Icade to buy controlling stake in ANF Immobilier, aims full buyout later

* Icade signs agreement to buy Eurazeo's controlling interest in ANF Immobilier

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-ANF Immobilier H1 IFRS net loss group share widens to 96.9 million euros

* H1 IFRS NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 96.9‍​ MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 15.6 MLN YR AGO

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Icade signs exclusive negotiation agreement to acquire controlling interest in ANF Immobilier

* ICADE SA - SIGNING OF EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE A CONTROLLING INTEREST IN ANF IMMOBILIER

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-ANF Immobilier Q1 gross rental income at 12.0 million euros

* ANF IMMOBILIER: STABLE LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUES IN GROUP SHARE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER

10 May 2017
