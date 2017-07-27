Atco Ltd (ACOx.TO)
ACOx.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
47.15CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.40 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
$46.75
Open
$46.61
Day's High
$47.23
Day's Low
$46.57
Volume
60,561
Avg. Vol
133,411
52-wk High
$53.37
52-wk Low
$42.01
About
Atco Ltd is a Canada-based company, which offers infrastructure solutions to customers around the world. The Company's segments include Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids and Corporate & Other. Its Structures & Logistics segment consists of ATCO Structures & Logistics, ATCO Frontec and ATCO Sustainable... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.75
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$5,304.33
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|114.69
|Dividend:
|0.33
|Yield (%):
|2.83
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.24
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.95
|14.09
BRIEF-Atco reports Q2 adjusted earnings for 2017 of $71 million
* Atco Ltd - Q2 adjusted earnings for 2017 of $71 million compared to $81 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-ATCO Q1 adjusted earnings $117 million
* ATCO Ltd - Q1 adjusted earnings for 2017 of $117 million compared to $121 million in 2016