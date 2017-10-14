AutoCanada Inc (ACQ.TO)
ACQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
23.89CAD
8:59pm BST
23.89CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.08%)
$-0.02 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$23.91
$23.91
Open
$24.01
$24.01
Day's High
$24.17
$24.17
Day's Low
$23.84
$23.84
Volume
48,867
48,867
Avg. Vol
92,728
92,728
52-wk High
$27.90
$27.90
52-wk Low
$17.46
$17.46
About
AutoCanada Inc. (AutoCanada) is a Canada-based multi-location automobile dealership company. The Company offers a diversified range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$638.44
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|27.46
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|1.72
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.14
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.41
|14.09
BRIEF-AutoCanada says acquired its first Mazda dealership
* AutoCanada acquires its first Mazda dealership; continues to expand Montréal presence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-AutoCanada reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.57
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-AutoCanada announces approval of normal course issuer bid
* AutoCanada Inc announces approval of normal course issuer bid
BRIEF-AutoCanada Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.13
* Plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions