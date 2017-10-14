AutoCanada Inc (ACQ.TO)

BRIEF-AutoCanada says acquired its first Mazda dealership * AutoCanada acquires its first Mazda dealership; continues to expand Montréal presence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-AutoCanada reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.57 * Q2 earnings per share view c$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-AutoCanada announces approval of normal course issuer bid * AutoCanada Inc announces approval of normal course issuer bid