Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust (ACR_u.TO)

ACR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.99CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$12.00
Open
$12.07
Day's High
$12.10
Day's Low
$11.96
Volume
7,410
Avg. Vol
42,442
52-wk High
$12.29
52-wk Low
$10.15

Chart for

About

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The objectives of the Company are to provide investors with stable, predictable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of its assets and maximize long-term unit holder value... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.48
Market Cap(Mil.): $393.51
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 32.85
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 6.47

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about ACR_u.TO

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval

* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust receives unitholder meeting requisition

* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust receives unitholder meeting requisition

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial REIT provides update on impact of tropical storm Harvey

* Agellan commercial real estate investment trust provides update on impact of tropical storm harvey and announces lease amendments with an existing tenant

09 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust provides update on its Texas portfolio

Aug 28 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Agellan commercial REIT announces acquisition of 8 industrial properties

May 18 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :

19 May 2017

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.28

* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results

09 May 2017

BRIEF-AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REIT ACQUIRES INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION FACILITY IN FLINT, MICHIGAN

April 26 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust

26 Apr 2017
