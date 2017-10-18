ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC)

DUESSELDORF German builder Hochtief's 17.1 billion-euro (£15.2 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis is purely based on business considerations, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF Germany's Hochtief , controlled by Spanish building and infrastructure company ACS , will decide next week whether to make an offer for toll road operator Abertis , people close to the matter said.