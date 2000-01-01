Edition:
AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd (ACTJ.J)

ACTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

635.00ZAc
12:50pm BST
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
640.00
Open
640.00
Day's High
649.00
Day's Low
634.00
Volume
85,269
Avg. Vol
97,972
52-wk High
695.00
52-wk Low
511.00

Chart for

About

AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited is a black-owned investment holding company with an investment portfolio focused on services to the healthcare sector. The Company seeks to invest in healthcare related businesses that demonstrate prospects for growth, as well as diversify its revenue sources, while contributing to the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.26
Market Cap(Mil.): R3,548.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 554.38
Dividend: 14.00
Yield (%): 4.38

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 9.43 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.03 10.90
ROE: -- 18.10 14.09

