Alaris Royalty Corp (AD.TO)

AD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.98CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.12 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
$21.10
Open
$21.09
Day's High
$21.09
Day's Low
$20.86
Volume
51,184
Avg. Vol
125,178
52-wk High
$24.39
52-wk Low
$17.80

About

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a Canada-based company providing capital to private businesses (individually, a Private Company Partner and collectively the Partners). The Company's operations consist of investments in private operating entities in the form of preferred limited partnership interests, preferred interest in limited... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): $739.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 36.44
Dividend: 0.14
Yield (%): 7.99

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 200.77 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.51 10.90
ROE: -- 9.82 14.09

Latest News about AD.TO

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty contributes additional $6.0 mln to Sandbox Acquisitions and additional $2.0 mln to C&C Communications​

* Alaris Royalty Corp - ‍Contributed an additional U.S. $6.0 million to Sandbox Acquisitions and additional U.S. $2.0 million to C&C Communications​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp provides updates regarding S.M. Group

* ‍SM has received confirmation that it will be receiving cash proceeds from judgment in near future

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp provides update regarding S.M. Group

* Alaris Royalty Corp. provides an update regarding S.M. Group

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty receives $91.7 mln from Sequel Youth and Family Services for its units in Sequel​

* Says ‍has received U.S.$91.7 million from Sequel Youth and Family Services for all of Alaris' units in Sequel​

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp contributes $85 million to a new partner

* Alaris Royalty Corp contributes US$85 million to a new partner

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty provides update on sequel redemption

* Alaris Royalty Corp provides update on sequel redemption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.29

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty declares dividend of $0.135 per common share

* Declared a dividend of $0.135 per common share for month of July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty announces a new partner, additional proceeds from KMH and provides a corporate update

* Alaris Royalty Corp. announces a new partner, additional proceeds from KMH and provides a corporate update, including reduction of payout ratio to below 90%

28 Jun 2017
