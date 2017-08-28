ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADAG.DE)

Edition:
Adva Optical Networking SE is a Germany-based provider of networking solutions and telecommunications hardware, software and services. Its products are based on fiber-optic transmission technology combined with Ethernet functionality and software. The Company provides products and services for service providers, government... (more)

Latest News about ADAG.DE

BRIEF-Adva Optical Networking sees Q3 revenue between 110 mln euros and 125 mln euros

* Says IFRA pro forma operating income in Q3 2017 is forecasted to be between -4 percent and 2 percent of revenue

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Adva Optical completes tender offer for acquisition of MRV Communications

* ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ACQUISITION OF MRV COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Adva Optical Networking Q2 pro forma operating income at EUR 9.2 mln

* ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE: ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING POSTS Q2 REVENUES OF EUR 144.2 MILLION

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-MRV Communications to be acquired by ADVA Optical Networking

* MRV Communications, Inc. announces agreement to be acquired by ADVA Optical Networking

03 Jul 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

FRANKFURT, July 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Adva Optical Networking to buy MRV Communications for about $69 mln

* Adva Optical Networking to acquire MRV Communications, Inc.

02 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Adva Optical forecasts Q2 margin above Q1 level

* Q1 2017 revenues of eur 141.8 million drive 16.3% year-on-year growth

27 Apr 2017
