Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.NS)
ADAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
232.50INR
9:57am BST
232.50INR
9:57am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.60 (+1.57%)
Rs3.60 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
Rs228.90
Rs228.90
Open
Rs230.40
Rs230.40
Day's High
Rs237.00
Rs237.00
Day's Low
Rs226.05
Rs226.05
Volume
1,924,101
1,924,101
Avg. Vol
905,370
905,370
52-wk High
Rs237.00
Rs237.00
52-wk Low
Rs39.85
Rs39.85
About
Adani Transmission Limited is a holding company. The Company operates as a power transmission company. It is engaged in transmission of electric energy and trading of castor oil. It owns, operates and maintains approximately 5,050 circuit kilometers of transmission lines, ranging from 400 kilovolts to 765 kilovolts, with a total... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs186,857.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,099.81
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09