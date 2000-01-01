Edition:
United Kingdom

Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.NS)

ADAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

232.50INR
9:57am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.60 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
Rs228.90
Open
Rs230.40
Day's High
Rs237.00
Day's Low
Rs226.05
Volume
1,924,101
Avg. Vol
905,370
52-wk High
Rs237.00
52-wk Low
Rs39.85

Chart for

About

Adani Transmission Limited is a holding company. The Company operates as a power transmission company. It is engaged in transmission of electric energy and trading of castor oil. It owns, operates and maintains approximately 5,050 circuit kilometers of transmission lines, ranging from 400 kilovolts to 765 kilovolts, with a total... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs186,857.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,099.81
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates