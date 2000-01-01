Edition:
Adani Power Ltd (ADAN.NS)

ADAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

30.15INR
9:57am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.30 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
Rs30.45
Open
Rs30.75
Day's High
Rs30.75
Day's Low
Rs29.95
Volume
8,426,678
Avg. Vol
9,721,560
52-wk High
Rs46.35
52-wk Low
Rs23.15

Chart for

About

Adani Power Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing electric power generation by coal-based thermal power plants and coal trading. Its business activity is undertaken at Mundra Thermal Power Plant of the Company in Gujarat and Thermal Power Plant of its subsidiaries at Tiroda (Maharashtra), at Kawai... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.94
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs119,372.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,856.94
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates