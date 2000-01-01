Adani Power Ltd (ADAN.NS)
ADAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
30.15INR
9:57am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.30 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
Rs30.45
Open
Rs30.75
Day's High
Rs30.75
Day's Low
Rs29.95
Volume
8,426,678
Avg. Vol
9,721,560
52-wk High
Rs46.35
52-wk Low
Rs23.15
About
Adani Power Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing electric power generation by coal-based thermal power plants and coal trading. Its business activity is undertaken at Mundra Thermal Power Plant of the Company in Gujarat and Thermal Power Plant of its subsidiaries at Tiroda (Maharashtra), at Kawai... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs119,372.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,856.94
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09