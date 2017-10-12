Edition:
United Kingdom

Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS)

ADBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

58.30INR
9:57am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.65 (+6.68%)
Prev Close
Rs54.65
Open
Rs54.80
Day's High
Rs58.40
Day's Low
Rs54.50
Volume
6,071,503
Avg. Vol
3,389,350
52-wk High
Rs76.10
52-wk Low
Rs45.85

Chart for

About

Andhra Bank (the Bank) is an India-based bank. The Bank operates through four segments: Treasury Operations, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Bank offers various products and services, which include deposits and accounts, loans, credit cards, debit cards, travel cards, online payment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.72
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs51,015.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 872.80
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.86

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about ADBK.NS

BRIEF-Andhra Bank to issue basel III compliant, tier-2 bonds worth up to 10 bln rupees

* To issue non-convertible, redeemable, basel III compliant, tier - 2 bonds in nature of debentures aggregating to 10 billion rupees

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Andhra Bank says interest rate of savings deposit of up to 5 mln rupees revised to 3.5 pct p.a.

* Says revises interest rate of savings deposit of up to 5 million rupees at 3.5 percent pa

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank cuts one year MCLR to 8.40 pct w.e.f. Sept 11

* Says sets one year MCLR at 8.40 percent w.e.f. Sept 11 Source text - http://bit.ly/2xU2cPN Further company coverage:

08 Sep 2017

Surge of Indian AT1 issues expected, as IDBI finds way to pay

* Investors lap up bank capital as IDBI pledges to pay coupon

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank June-qtr profit up about 30 pct

* June quarter net profit 404.2 million rupees versus net profit of 310.9 million rupees year ago

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Andhra Bank approves raising 12 bln rupees via QIP

* Says approved to raise debt capital of up to 5 billion rupees via basel 3 tier 1 bonds, INR 10 billion via basel III tier 2 bonds Source text: http://bit.ly/2qMuJXc Further company coverage:

16 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct

* March quarter net profit 351.3 million rupees versus net profit of 516 million rupees year ago

16 May 2017

BRIEF-Andhra Bank to consider raising equity via QIP

* Says to consider raising of equity as amongst other things through qualified institutional placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 May 2017

BRIEF-Andhra Bank gets members' nod for raising capital by issue of shares to India govt

* Gets members' nod for raising capital by issue of shares via preferential allotment to India government

08 May 2017
» More ADBK.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates